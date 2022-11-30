Consumer Reports: Gift ideas for the person in your life who enjoys traveling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've started Christmas shopping and have a person on your list who likes to travel, we have some gift suggestions!

Whether you’re traveling for the holidays or welcoming family and friends into your home, Consumer Reports has tried and tested travel essentials you can get or give this season.

“When you’re traveling you want the comforts of home but maybe not the weight of all the comforts of home so we culled a list of quality products that are also travel-friendly,” said Consumer Reports Perry Santanachote.

No matter where your loved ones wander, they’ll need to stay hydrated. And they can with a CamelBak which is easy to tote around. Plus, once the valve is closed it will not leak in your bag.

Speaking of bags, Consumer Reports tests of luggage turned up some great options. The Patagonia Duffel bag converts to a backpack for the adventure-seeking traveler on your list.

For a more traditional carry-on, consider gifting a Made by Design Hard Shell. Not only did it shine in durability tests, but it’s also very easy to maneuver, and comes in several fun colors.

Just because your globe trotter is jet-lagged doesn’t mean their hair needs to look bad.

Consumer Reports panelists said the “Weightless” dryer from Rusk gets “nice and hot” and doesn’t smoke and singe your hair like many hotel hair dryers.

Finally, Consumer Reports says no matter how near or far they plan to go, experiential gifts are a thoughtful option.

“These gifts can be anything from self-care like a massage, or yoga class, to learning something new like a language or a cooking class," Santanachote said. "Buy them an experience for when they get to their next location.”

And because there’s nothing to wrap or throw away there’s less waste which is a gift for the earth, too.

Another bonus of experiential gifts? No shopping, no lines or shipping delays. And it’s kind of like the gift that gives you something too.