Consumer Reports: Grilling up the best tasting hot dogs

It wouldn’t be summer without grilling... or an argument over the grill — not about how to cook the food, but what’s best: charcoal or gas. Consumer Reports put grills to the test and find the best-tasting hot dogs out there.

That's right. Gas or charcoal — you can't go wrong with food cooked on the grill. Whatever you’ve got planned this summer, chances are, part of it includes grilling — or if you’re lucky, eating what someone else has grilled. If you’re going for that classic barbecue vibe, Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope says break out the charcoal grill.

"If you want that smoky BBQ flavor, I always say to go with a charcoal grill. It takes a little longer to set up but the flavor is well worth it," said Hope.

The Weber consistently earns a top spot in Consumer Reports' ratings of kettle grills.

For more convenience and very good indirect heating, Consumer Reports recommends the Dyna-Glo.

If you’re thinking about heading to the beach or a park, a portable gas grill might be the way to go. The grill from Coleman travels easily, requiring only a light one-pound propane tank and it earned top scores in Consumer Reports' tests

No matter where you’re grilling or what you’re grilling on, Consumer Reports says you can’t go wrong with hot dogs on the menu. Several Consumer Reports staffers taste-tested hot dogs from popular names like Nathan’s. Plus, several meat-free options, too.

The taste testers unanimously agreed: go for Nathan’s or Hebrew National. If you’re looking for a meat-free option, look no further than the Beyond Meat Sausages or the Impossible.

"The meatless bratwurst from Beyond and Impossible were so good that I would actually choose them over most hot dogs or bratwurst," Hope said.

Consumer Reports says the Oscar Mayer Uncured Original Weiner is also a great option for the most basic, hot-dog-like, hot dog. And also — a kid pleaser with its simple, straightforward taste.