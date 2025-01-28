Consumer Reports help with finding safe food for your baby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you're a parent, especially a new or newish parent, you want to make sure the food you're giving your baby is safe.

Makers of baby food routinely test their products for heavy metals.

Now, after years of pressure from advocacy groups, a new California Law requires these manufacturers to make these test results available to you. They've got to post them on their websites.

For more than a decade, Consumer Reports has been raising the alarm about arsenic, lead, and cadmium in baby food! And for good reason: in 2018, Consumer Reports tested 50 baby food products and found close to two-thirds contained concerning levels of heavy metals.

Baby snack foods, such as puffs and products made with sweet potatoes and/or rice fared the worst. That’s because rice effectively absorbs higher levels of heavy metals than most plants.

Now, shopping for safer baby food will be easier for parents. In 2024, a California law required baby food manufacturers to test their products for arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury at least once a month.

“This will help caregivers find baby foods with the lowest levels of heavy metals by scanning a QR code on the label of a product they are considering,” said Consumer Reports' Kevin Loria.

Beginning this year, these test results must be publicly available on their websites for products made this year and beyond. ER Physician Dr. Darria Long calls this a major step in reducing babies' exposure to heavy metals.

“Infants and young children are the most vulnerable to the effects of heavy metals and chronic exposure to even smaller amounts over time has been linked to an increased risk of learning difficulties, developmental delays, lower IQ, cancer and other medical issues,” said Dr. Long.

That’s why making it easier for caregivers to see levels of heavy metals in baby food while shopping can help them minimize exposure and protect kids.

“This law targets foods for babies and children younger than two years old. However, this does not include infant formula,” Loria added.

Consumer Reports and Unleaded Kids, a nonprofit focused on addressing lead policy in the U.S., asked 30 baby food companies if they’d share their 2025 test results.

Only four brands - Plum Organics, Lil’ Gourmets, Once Upon a Farm, and Square Baby - agreed to share 2024 results publicly.

Once Upon a Farm and Kabrita, are also testing more products and setting stricter safety standards than the law demands. If the package doesn’t have a QR code, the results can usually be found on the company’s website.

Experts recommend that parents not completely eliminate foods like sweet potatoes but instead ensure that their kids eat a wide variety of healthy foods.

Some low heavy metal options include infant cereals made from oats and other non-rice whole grains, fresh and frozen fruit, eggs, beans, applesauce, cheese, and yogurt.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.