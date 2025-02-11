Consumer Reports helps you escape the cold with these pellet stoves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When cold weather hits, there's nothing like a fire in your fireplace. But what if you don't have a fireplace or you're looking to upgrade?

One of the perks of colder weather is coming back inside to enjoy a toasty, warm home! And there are plenty of ways to turn up the heat, including pellet stoves.

Consumer Reports just evaluated eleven stoves!

“A pellet stove is a great way to have some supplemental heat in your home," said Courtney Lindwall. "They burn cleaner and more efficiently than a woodfired stove or a fireplace and they’re also more convenient to use. You can simply pour the pellets into a hopper and let the pellet stove run automatically.”

Consumer Reports looked at how quickly each pellet stove heated up, how many pellets it could hold, and how easy it was to reload them.

This Comforbilt earned top scores and can provide heat for areas up to 28 hundred square feet.

For smaller spaces, consider this United States Modern Wood Pellet Stove.

If your house is plenty warm but you want a cozier feel, Consumer Reports also evaluated 10 electric fireplace inserts -- designed to fit into an existing fireplace or even a custom-built space.

“These inserts aren’t meant to be a primary heat source; they operate more like space heaters," Lindwall added. "But many do require a bit more effort to install so if you’re not particularly handy, you may want to hire a professional.”

Many change colors, offer adjustable flames, and have crackling sound effects.

This Real Flame Vividflame is reasonably priced, and testers were impressed with its flame controls, colors, and ember brightness. You can skip the construction with this freestanding LegendFlame. It’s designed to fit into an existing space, like an unused fireplace.

Keep in mind -- the flames on these inserts aren't going to fool you, but they can still be enjoyable to gather around until the warmer days of spring.

If you’re considering a pellet stove, here’s something to consider. Some models qualify for a federal tax credit, so be sure to ask about that before you buy.

For the cleanest and most efficient heating from a pellet stove, Consumer Reports says choose one certified by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.