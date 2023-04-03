Consumer Reports helps you get a better night's sleep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From sleep masks to mattress toppers, there’s an endless array of products promoting a good night’s sleep, for a price.

But according to Consumer Reports, someone’s dream sleep setup could be someone else’s nightmare. How do you figure out what’s right for you?

“So, for starters, you want a supportive mattress and a pillow - those are a must because you don’t want to wake yourself up from tossing and turning because you’re uncomfortable. We’ve also found that where you sleep - your sleep environment -- plays a big role in the quality of your sleep,” said Consumer Reports Tanya Christian.

Take noise, for example. Some people need complete silence while others prefer steady background noise. If the latter sounds like you, Consumer Reports just enlisted five light-sleeping staffers to try out four white noise machines.

“If you have a fan you can reap some of the same benefits of a white noise machine without having to spend the extra money, but also an air conditioner, even some humidifiers and air purifiers can provide that steady hum that people are seeking while also improving the air in your sleep environment so you know make sure you keep that in mind,” Christian said.

If you want to give a white noise machine a try, Consumer Reports evaluators said this Magicteam is inexpensive, easy to use, compact and offers a variety of sounds.

Another sleep splurge: a mattress topper. CR’s recent tests looked at softness and measured how much heat each topper retained -- a concern for people that tend to sleep hot or cold. This Linenspa Mattress Topper was the coolest in Consumer Reports' tests. But a word of advice…

“Even the comfiest topper can’t completely fix a mattress that needs to be replaced just keep that in mind before you spend any money,” she added.

Consumer Reports put hundreds of mattresses through extensive testing and found several stand outs that cost under a thousand dollars.

Including this innerspring from Denver Mattress. And if you prefer a firmer mattress, this Sleep on Latex. -- Both scored very well in Consumer Reports' durability tests and offered notable support for both back and side sleepers of different sizes.