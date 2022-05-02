Consumer Reports: How to find the best pet bed to make your dog or cat comfortable and happy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — Whether you’re a dog or cat person, your pet is a part of your family and you want them to be as happy and comfortable as possible.

When Consumer Reports reporter Angela Lashbrook adopted her dog Gordo, she got him a simple thin flat dog bed and thought that would be enough. But Gordo just wasn’t having it.

"Gordo basically refused to sleep on the bed we got him. He preferred my reading chair or the couch or our bed. It wasn’t until a friend admonished us for his cheap bed, that we finally invested and got him something a little nicer," said Lashbrook.

The investment was well worth it. Gordo loves his new bed and is now a much happier pup. Just like humans, Gordo and other dogs need a comfortable place to sleep, especially since they spend an average of 50% of their day sleeping and another 30% just loafing around.

"A high-quality dog bed is a great option to give your dog a place to sleep and chill out — especially if you have a dog who is older and maybe has joint issues," said Lashbrook.

Have a new puppy in the house? A dog bed that’s chew-proof and waterproof may be your best bet. If you’ve got an older dog, beds made of egg crate foam or memory foam can really help ease those achy joints.

Let’s not forget about our other four-legged friends. Cats need a comfortable place to sleep and relax too — like a cat tree.

"Cat trees are a great way to check off a lot of boxes for your cat's needs. It provides a comfy sleeping area for them, a scratching post, and cats love being elevated, so it gives them a nice perch," said Laura Murphy with Consumer Reports.

Like us, cats have their own personal preferences as well, so choose the cat tree that fits your cat best.

"If your cat likes to hang out in empty boxes, maybe they’d prefer a cat tree with lots of cozy cubbies. If your cat is a climber, look for a tree with lots of platforms and high vantage points," Murphey said.

If you get a cat tree try putting it against the wall so your cat feels safe, but also near a window so it has a view of what’s going on outside. If you want to make that cat tree a little bit easier on your eyes, you can cover the platforms in faux fur, which will also make it cozier for your cat.