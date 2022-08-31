Consumer Reports: How to grow and dry your own herbs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — Herbs and spices can elevate your meals from plain to a family favorite. Besides convenience, there are some good reasons to grow your own herbs and spices.

In Consumer Reports tests, roughly a third of the store-bought spices they looked at were found to contain enough potentially dangerous heavy metals to raise health concerns when regularly consumed in typical serving sizes.

The three more problematic store-bought herbs — basil, thyme and oregano. The good news: they are also among the simplest to grow.

"If you have a sunny spot in your yard, porch or even a windowsill, you can safely grow herbs to use fresh or dry yourself," said Sana Mujahid, Consumer Reports health editor.

Herbs grow well in separate pots with drainage. Place a few stones in the bottom of a pot with a hole in it.

If you want to assure that your herbs are free of heavy metals, you need to start with the soil.

"Buy potting soil with a seal from the Organic Materials Review Institute, to be sure it’s been assessed for heavy metals," Mujahid said.

It’s simple to dry and store your herbs. Wash and dry the leaves thoroughly, to avoid mold. Place them in a paper bag for several weeks, then store in airtight containers where they can last a few years.

Or speed up the drying process using a toaster oven, air fryer or multi-cooker set on the dehydration function.

So grab some seeds, soil and get started.

Now that you’re thinking about it, take a look through your spice cupboard or drawer and give them the sniff test. Although many can last for anywhere from two to four years, Consumer Reports says if you can no longer smell them, it’s probably time to toss them — and consider growing a new batch yourself.