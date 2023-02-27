Consumer Reports: How to prevent an electric-bike fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — Maybe you’ve seen those new battery-powered bikes called electric or e-bikes. But there's something you need to be aware of if you've got one.

If you've got an e-bike, which actually runs on batteries, you should know that there have been a growing number of fires — some of them fatal — caused by these batteries.

Back in December 2021, one man died and two children had to cling to an exterior pipe to escape after the New York Fire Department said a battery from an e-bike caused an apartment fire in East Village. A year later New York City’s fire department attributed an astonishing 202 fires, 142 injuries, and six deaths to fires caused by electric bike or electric scooter batteries. Similar incidents can be found across the country, all linked to the same problem.

"When the lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes are poorly made, overused, overcharged or used with the wrong charger, they can cause fires — and those fires can be very violent and difficult to put out," said Ben Preston with Consumer Reports.

With very little oversight, some companies that make low-quality e-bikes and batteries are finding loopholes to sell their products on e-commerce sites like Amazon. A quick Amazon search shows dozens of e-bikes under $800 — which is not a coincidence.

"Thanks to a trade law unofficially known as the 'Amazon loophole,' which allows items under $800 to sort of dodge taxes and regulations that other products might have to go through," Preston said.

Amazon tells Consumer Reports, “We continuously monitor the products sold in our store for product safety concerns and when appropriate, remove a product from the store.”

"Because there’s a lack of oversight it’s really up to the consumer to look after your own interest," Preston said.

If you’re shopping for an e-bike, look for one with a UL certified label. Then, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage and always use the power adapter and cord supplied by the manufacturer.

Don’t ever leave the battery charging overnight or while you’re not home.

If you need a new battery, buy it from the same manufacturer as your e-bike.

If at any time your battery starts doing anything unusual — like making a hissing sound or if it smells odd — unplug it immediately.

Always keep the batteries away from heat sources like heaters or direct sunlight when you’re charging them, and make sure there’s nothing flammable nearby.