Consumer Reports: How to revive your mattress or decide to buy a new one

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — If you’re tossing, turning, or having trouble getting comfy in your bed, you might be considering a mattress topper. Could that be the answer to sleepless nights once and for all?

Consumer Reports says before you buy, it’s important to know what a mattress topper can and can’t do.

"A mattress topper can help relieve pressure points for back and side sleepers and it can make a good mattress feel more comfortable," said Tanya Christian, Consumer Reports home editor.

There are many different types of toppers to choose from. Among them, memory foam toppers are a popular choice. They offer that “sinking in” feeling. Expect to pay anywhere from $50 to about $300, depending on its thickness and materials.

"Only thing about memory foam is that it does trap heat, so you might want to consider another kind if you sleep hot," Christian said.

There’s also latex — made from the sap of rubber trees — it offers a "springier" feel and can be naturally cooling.

"If you’re craving a comfier, fluffier feel, try wool, cotton, feather and other fiber fills," Christian said.

But before you spend the money on a topper, Consumer Reports says take a hard look at your mattress because a topper can only do so much.

"Adding a mattress topper to a caving, sagging or otherwise non-supportive mattress is not gonna make it more supportive or better to sleep on. At that point it may be best to just invest in a new mattress," Christian said.

If you’re a smart shopper, you can get a new mattress that performs very well in Consumer Reports' rigorous tests for a little more than some of those pricey mattress toppers.

Take the Tuft and Needle Original mattress — tests show it's ideal for both back and side sleepers.

Consumer Reports says if you do decide to go with a mattress topper, look for one with straps to help it stay put, as well as a removable, washable cover. And know that it can add anywhere from 1 to 4 inches to the height of your mattress. That’s important to keep in mind when you’re shopping for sheets.