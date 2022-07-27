Consumer Reports: How to stop receiving spam text messages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — Do you feel like you’re getting more and more random texts from companies instead of calls or emails? You’re not wrong: text marketing is on the rise, and annoyed consumers are sick of it. Consumer Reports has some tips on how to stop spam texts once and for all.

Ruth Lalangui gave her phone number to DressBarn when she placed an online order. She didn’t realize what else she’d be getting: spam texts.

"Every single day. In the morning, in the evening, in the afternoon. It’s too much," Lalangui said.

Sometimes people opt-in to these types of texts without even knowing it. What was worse for Lalangui — the texts she got didn’t include a clear way to opt-out.

If you’re getting spammed with text messages, Consumer Reports says there are some things you can do.

"If the message does offer a way to opt out — do that. You can also forward unwanted texts to 7726. It’s free and it helps your carrier take action," said Octavio Blanco with Consumer Reports.

Your phone or carrier should also give you the option to block the number to stop them from sending you more messages. You can also file a complaint with the FCC or FTC if you’re getting messages you never agreed to.

"Be careful when entering your phone number online. You may need to uncheck a box to opt-out of marketing texts or emails," Blanco said.

Another tip if you’re getting texts you can’t seem to stop — check the company’s online privacy policy for a way to opt-out.

That’s where Dress Barn’s opt-out policy states you can unsubscribe from its marketing text messages by replying "STOP."

"Unwanted texts can definitely be annoying but some can be dangerous. Smishing — as it’s called — is a way scammers try to get your personal info via text message," Blanco said.

Scammers may text you claiming to be from a government agency. They may sound urgent and ask for an immediate response. They may even sound friendly or use your name.

"If you get a suspicious text you didn’t sign up for — don’t reply — even if it says to “text STOP” to opt-out. Block the number then delete the text," Blanco said.

As for Lalangui, she’s not planning to give her number out again anytime soon.

Another tip from Consumer Reports — add your name to the Do Not Call Registry — it covers unwanted text messages too.