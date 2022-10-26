Consumer Reports: Improving the air quality inside your home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The air quality outside has gotten a lot better the last few decades, but inside, believe it or not, the air quality has actually gotten worse, according to experts.

We spend a lot of time inside at home and the EPA says the concentration of air pollutants in your home can be two to five times higher than what’s typically found outside.

So when you think of it that way...yeah, it's concerning. But there are some easy things you can do around your house to improve the air quality.

Indoor air pollution covers everything from dust from lead paint and asbestos to invisible gases like nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide both of which can be particularly troublesome for anyone with asthma or any sort of underlying pulmonary illness as well as young kids and older adults.

Typically we think of these invisible gases coming from your furnace or water heater, but new research shows that your gas stove can produce not only deadly carbon monoxide, but also high levels of nitrogen dioxide.

"We have actually just finished our first round of preliminary testing for gas stoves in which we actually recorded elevated levels of nitrogen dioxide in our testing chamber which was built to represent regular kitchen and in some cases, we recorded elevated dangerous levels of this gas even when we were only using a single burner set to low," said Paul Hope with Consumer Reports.

Hope says you don't have to run out and replace your gas stove, but at the very least you might want to do this.

"If you’ve got a range hood in your kitchen already, you wanna make sure to use it every single time you cook, not just when it’s smoky or when you’re making fish," Hope said. "You also want to open up windows, doors and run fans if you can."

And consider installing carbon monoxide detectors throughout your home as you do smoke detectors. One on every level of your house plus outside the bedrooms.

If you've got a wood-burning fireplace, make sure you get it cleaned and inspected by a licensed professional at least once a year. And be sure to replace your air filters regularly with the thickest filter possible.

"Many people neglect those filters or it forget that they’re even in there or that that’s something that they need to do," Hope said. "Maybe it gets done once a year if you have your system serviced professionally. So replacing your current filter with any filter at a routine interval, typically every 30 to 90 days, is a great first step."

And finally, Hope suggests to prevent dust mites and mold run dehumidifiers in the warmer months and run a humidifier in the dryer months.

"If you keep your home air moisture between 30 and 60%, that tends to be the best for indoor air quality and it also prevents the growth of mold in the house," he added.

If you have asthma, consider getting rid of your carpet and large rugs. It's easier to get rid of dust from wood floors and tile. You'll also want to vacuum regularly with a vacuum that has a HEPA filter. And you might also want to consider adding an air purifier.