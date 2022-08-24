Consumer Reports: Is an electric vehicle right for you?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — Recent surveys show a growing number of Americans are considering buying an electric vehicle. But is it right for you?

One of the big reasons people are moving from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles is that it costs less to charge an EV than to refuel a gas car. That's a great benefit. But there are some questions you should ask yourself to figure out whether your next car could be all-electric.

In a recent Consumer Reports survey, more than a third of people said they would strongly consider buying an electric vehicle.

"With improvements to the nation’s charging networks, more lower-priced EVs coming to market, and increasing range from battery technology advances, many barriers to EV ownership are showing signs of breaking down over time," said Jeff Bartlett with Consumer Reports.

But some Americans have reservations.

“With traveling, getting to where I have to go and back without having to charge up my car. I just don’t think I’m ready for it yet," said one man who drives a gas-powered vehicle.

Americans cited purchase price and cost of repairs as the top cost-related barriers holding them back from getting an EV. However, compared to the typical lifespan of a gas-powered car, EVs usually cost less to operate.

"EVs have fewer moving parts and fluids that need to be changed. Even the brakes tend to last longer. Plus, the cost of powering the car is also far lower, especially now with the elevated gas prices," Bartlett said.

Mainstream automakers are introducing lower-priced models like the Hyundai Kona, Nissan Leaf, and Chevrolet Bolt — which starts at $26,595. This puts the Bolt around $20,000 less than the price of an average new car. Some EVs are eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit too, which can effectively reduce the cost to go electric.

When and where to charge are another concern. Right now, there are close to 50,000 charging locations across the country and more are coming online every month.