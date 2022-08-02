Consumer Reports: Kitchen tools that never go out of style

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — We all have those helpful tools in our kitchens we reach for again and again; many have been around for decades. Tupperware and pressure cookers, anyone? Consumer Reports looked at some tried and true gadgets, some with a modern twist, to see which ones really stand the test of time.

"I’ve had my Tupperware for 49 years and counting," said Cathay Malmgreen.

Malmgreen has accumulated — and still uses pieces she’s had since the 1970s.

"It may be older but it still works, it’s very functional," Malmgreen said.

Similar to Tupperware are those melamine dishes that have been popular since the 1930s. Consumer Reports’ Angela Lashbrook just took a look at several sets you can buy from Walmart to West Elm.

"Melamine is a great solution if you’re looking to ditch plastic or paper plates. It looks pretty similar to regular plates but it’s light, it’s shatter resistant and usually it’s dishwasher safe," Lashbrook said.

A 12-piece set from Certified International is versatile enough to break out at a picnic or a dinner party — and the dishes do not scratch beneath knives and forks.

The next kitchen tool might not seem essential until you hear from Consumer Reports' Anna Kocharian.

"Once you own a citrus squeezer it’s pretty hard to go back to life without one. Most of the time they will help prevent seeds and a lot of pulp from getting into your mixture," Kocharian said.

The Chef’n and Fresh Force is easy to grip and convenient for juicing multiple lemons in one sitting.

Coffee lovers, “perk” up for this next recommendation: the Chemex coffeemaker might just make you think twice about that drip coffee maker taking up space on your counter.

"It was actually invented in 1941 and it still looks and performs identically to its original design," Lashbrook said.

The pour-over style coffee maker is easy to use, hard to break and delivers an aromatic, balanced brew with sweet, juicy undertones.

Consumer Reports says to get the best taste from your Chemex, use the Chemex filters which are thicker, and prevent any grounds from getting into the coffee and muddying it up.