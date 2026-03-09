Consumer Reports looks at braiding hair and dangerous chemicals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Consumer Reports first tested synthetic braiding hair last year, scientists found potentially dangerous heavy metals and volatile organic compounds in the vast majority of samples.

When Consumer Reports' investigation of synthetic braiding hair found cancer-causing carcinogens in every sample tested last year, James Rogers, Consumer Reports’ director of product safety was concerned, both as a scientist and as a parent.

“Both of my daughters do use braids and they do use synthetic hair for their braids," said James Rodgers, Head of Product Safety Testing at Consumer Reports. "I’m very concerned of their exposure to these chemicals when they choose to wear braids.”

Consumer Reports tested 30 additional braiding hair products – including human hair, plant-based hair, and other synthetic braiding hair products.

All 30 products also contained VOCs, including acetone and small amounts of known carcinogens.

“Almost every product tested contained heavy metals," said Rodgers. "Lead was detected in 29 of 30 products.”

And all nine human hair products Consumer Reports tested contained lead concentrations far above Consumer Reports level of concern.

Several products Consumer Reports tested were found to have comparatively lower levels of contaminants – and for one product – the Dosso Beauty Hypoallergenic Kanekalon Fiber – all three heavy metals were not detected.

“This suggests that in the production of synthetic braiding hair, these products can be made without being contaminated with these potentially harmful chemicals,” said Rodgers.

Consumer Reports contacted all the tested brands for comment. Of those who responded, some highlighted their own product testing, and a few noted that they are reviewing or enhancing their testing procedures. Some brands also took issue with CR’s testing, challenging the methodology and risk assessment, and pointing out differences in their own testing.

“The results of this testing will provide additional information that consumers, such as my two daughters, will be able to pick products that are safer when they choose to wear braids,” Rodgers said.

Experts say you don’t have to stop wearing braids, but avoid burning or dipping hair in boiling water when possible, wear gloves during installation, take breaks between installs, and pay attention to any itching, burning, or pain that isn't normal.

