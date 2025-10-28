Consumer Reports looks at discounts for military members and first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The ongoing government shutdown is affecting a lot of people including federal workers and those in the military.

A lot of people right now are not sure about where or when they're going to get their next paycheck and money is tight for these families. But now just in time many companies are offering special discounts for military members, veterans and first responders.

“I’ve been in a military family my entire life,” said Lisa Gill.

Lisa Gill, from Consumer Reports, knows firsthand how a government shutdown can affect families. Her dad, Charles Gill, is a veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

“You are thrust into the moment of every penny counts, because your cash flow is uncertain,” Gill added.

And that’s a reality millions of Americans are feeling right now. But there’s some relief. Many businesses are offering discounts to help stretch every dollar.

“Many retailers, big and small and even some restaurants offer discounts for all kinds of positions, and that includes first responders, teachers, nurses, active military and even veterans, and they may not advertise these discounts very well so it always pays to ask.”

Home improvement stores like The Home Depot and Lowe’s offer 10% off many purchases.

Clothing brands such as Under Armour, L.L. Bean, and Columbia give military and first responders similar breaks.

Cell phone carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, offer monthly plan discounts.

And you may find savings at restaurants too — chains like Applebee’s and Chili's offer free meals on Veteran’s Day, and some, like Outback Steakhouse, have discounts year-round for those who serve, from military members to medical staff.

To prove your status, you’ll usually need a military ID, a DD214 form for veterans, or a government-issued ID for first responders. Lots of companies now verify your eligibility online through sites ID.me, SheerID, or VerifyPass.

And an important reminder – if you’re active duty and at risk of default on your loans, the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act might help ease some of your financial burdens. It puts some protections in place that make it difficult for things like foreclosure, eviction, or car repossession to happen during this time. In some cases, you may also be able to end a home or car lease, depending on your situation.

For every family weathering the shutdown, every bit of support matters. Many businesses extend the same savings to spouses and dependents too.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com