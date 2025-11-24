Consumer Reports looks at the best luggage for holiday travel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you’re trying to keep track of kids, carry-ons, and flight times, your luggage should make your travel easier -- not harder. So you want bags that will hold up when you’re on the move.

For lifestyle content creator and busy mom Rebeca Nieves Huffman, heading from Chicago to warmer weather means packing for the whole family.

“My favorite hands down, especially after a bad travel experience was switching over to a hard shell," said Huffman. "And so the hard shell contains all of the things that we're going to need for the trip.”

Consumer Reports says hard-shell luggage can offer travelers some real benefits.

“It gives you better protection if you’re packing fragile items," said Tanya Christian. "A hard-shell can offer more security because it can’t be ripped open as easily, and most have built-in locks. It also keeps you from overstuffing your bag.”

Just remember, a carry-on bag may seem like it’ll fit in the overhead bin, but that’s not always the case.

The latest Consumer Reports investigation found that about two thirds of carry-on bags tested were larger than the maker claimed.

“Before you head to the airport, double-check your carry-on against your airline’s size limits" Christian. "If the bag’s too big, you may have to check it and that can mean extra fees.”

Two top-rated Consumer Reports carry-ons:

The Amazon Basics 21-inch Hardside Spinner is affordable, durable, and easy to pull.

And the Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner performed great when it came to carrying and pulling, and really stood out for its construction.

For checked luggage, brands like: iFly, Away, and Traveler’s Choice, were well rated by Consumer Reports members.

Consumer Reports also recommends using a travel backpack as your personal item. The best ones fit under the seat, help you stay organized, and double as a daypack once you land.

And don’t forget the warranty. Many luggage brands offer five- to ten-year coverage for defects like broken zippers, wheels, or stitching, protection that can save you money down the road.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.