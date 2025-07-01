Consumer Reports offers tips to cut the costs for kids’ birthday parties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kids’ birthday parties can be expensive especially if you have them somewhere other than your home, like a trampoline park or laser tag arcade.

So what can you do to cut costs?

Instead of having the party somewhere else, bring the celebration home to save money. But you need to be careful and take steps so you have a party that's fun, budget-friendly, and safe.

The cost of kids' birthday parties can add up quickly, so Natalie Gershtein is planning ahead this year!

“We’ve actually enjoyed doing parties outside of the home," said Gershtein. "But it’s more expensive, and we’re just trying to think of ways we can save and do it ourselves.”

Hosting at home means more responsibility, especially when it comes to safety.

“There's a lot to think about when you're baby-proofing or kid-proofing for a party," said Consumer Reports' Lauren Kirchner. "That includes very small but dangerous items like button batteries, for instance.”

Button batteries—found in household items, toys, and even party favors—can be deadly if swallowed. Keep unsecured ones out of reach or toss them.

“You also have to think about big things like furniture. Kids love to climb, they love to explore. Sometimes groups of kids can get a little wild. So it's really important to make sure your furniture and your televisions are anchored to the wall.”

Consumer Reports tested several furniture anchor kits and recommends this metal Simple Mount Kit for wood studs behind drywall, and this QuakeHOLD! Kit for metal studs behind drywall.

Take the time to find the studs in your wall and anchor your furniture in at least two places," said Kirchner. "And, if you can, double-loop the tether for extra strength.”

Another growing concern: food allergies. About one in 13 kids has one and even trace amounts of peanuts, dairy, or eggs can trigger reactions.

Consumer Reports suggests asking about food allergies in advance, labeling food clearly, and offering some allergy-friendly options.

“I make my home safe for my children in the same way I’d want it to be safe for another child,” said Gershtein.

With a little planning, like safe party favors and clear food labels, you can keep the party safe and fun for everyone.

If you want to do away with goody bags, consider giving guests a small gift card to a bakery or ice cream shop near you.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.