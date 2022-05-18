Consumer Reports: Picks for the top performing lawn mowers of 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — If you're looking for a new mower, you're in luck. Consumer Reports testers spent the winter months in sunny Florida putting mowers and tractors through a series of tough tests to see which machines make the cut.

Its latest tests of walk-behind mowers find you can get top performance from battery-powered mowers.

"This year we found that battery units performed just as well as gas in every tested category," said Misha Kollontai, Consumer Reports testing engineer.

Testers assess each mower’s cutting and mulching performance as well as handling and maneuvering.

If you’re looking for an easier, hassle-free mowing experience, Consumer Reports says you may want to consider making the switch to battery power.

"You don’t have to spend as much on maintenance, they tend to be much quieter and a lot of people tend to enjoy the bells and whistles that come with the battery-powered units more than the gas. Even if you’re not spending too much, you can find a battery-power mower that will do a great job and won’t break the bank," Kollontai said.

For example, you’d save more than $200 by choosing the top-rated self-propelled Greenworks battery mower rather than the top-rated Honda gas model. Both rate highly in Consumer Reports' reliability surveys and deliver excellent mulching.

For half as much, Consumer Reports says the battery-powered Kobalt from Lowes also offers excellent mulching.

If you prefer to do the pushing yourself, consider the recommended $350 mower from Ryobi.

Still not convinced a battery mower is right for you? This self-propelled Honda is less than $500 and offers an even cut, excellent mulching, and very good handling.

If your lawn is big enough to require a riding mower, the John Deere S-120 is a great choice at a great price.

The one downside to battery-powered mowers is that you’ll need to remember to charge the battery. Most get about 30 to 45 minutes of runtime on a charge so you’ll need to plan. Around the five-year mark, you may need to look into replacing those batteries.