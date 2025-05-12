Consumer Reports reveals best high chairs: Safety, ease of cleaning, smart design

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are a parent, you know that mealtime with a little one can be quite an adventure! And having the right high chair can make a big difference.

But with so many options out there– different prices, styles, and features, how do you know which one is the right one for you and your little one? Consumer Reports latest tests on high chairs can help you find one that is safe, easy to clean, and fits your space but also your budget.

When Yalila Yanes started looking for a high chair for her baby, she didn’t expect to see so many choices.

“Plastic chairs, wooden chairs, high-tech chairs in the moment, I was like, ‘Oh, this looks so cool!’ But I wanted something sturdy and that was not going to break the bank,” said Yanes.

So parents like Yalila don’t have to spend hours researching, CR’s testing helps you find the best option for you and your baby…

“We test how stable the chair is, how secure the harness is and whether it can hold more than its listed weight without collapsing, because safety is the highest priority!” said Consumer Reports' Joan Muratore.

To test ease of use, CR looks at everything– from adjusting the harness to how simple it is to fold and unfold.

“To evaluate how easy the chair is to clean, we look at every surface—the tray design, the seat materials, and whether the seat pad is machine-washable. If it’s hard to wipe down or trap crumbs, that’s a problem!”

When shopping, look for a secure 5-point harness and a built in crotch restraint to keep your baby secure. Easy to clean surfaces, with a dishwasher-safe tray insert or a removable tray. And features that match your needs, like a high chair that’s compact, or one that folds to save space.

To keep your baby safe, always use the full harness, keep the chair away from walls or counters to avoid tip-overs, and watch out for older siblings trying to climb on!

It might not seem like a big deal at first, but when your baby starts solids around 6 months, that high chair will make mealtime easier for everyone

When using a safety strap, always make sure it’s fully secured, especially the crotch strap, to keep your baby from slipping! And, while clip-on chairs might save space, they are not as safe as freestanding ones.

It’s easier than you might think for a child to push off and make the chair fall.

