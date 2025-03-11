Consumer Reports reveals top car picks for 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for a new car? You've got a lot of choices.

Every day, Consumer Reports tests new vehicles at its state-of-the-art facility, evaluating everything from safety and performance to fuel efficiency and cargo space.

In addition to hands-on testing, Consumer Reports' member surveys, which include reliability and owner satisfaction data from over 300,000 vehicles, give car buyers the information they need to make the best choice.

So here are Consumer Reports' top picks for 2025.

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is Consumer Reports' choice for the best midsized SUV.

“The Highlander Hybrid is a great choice for a family road trip, with three rows of seating, 35 miles per gallon overall IN Consumer Reports’ testing, and a near 600-mile cruising range,” said Consumer Reports Mike Quincy.

The Subaru Forester is Consumer Reports' pick for the best compact SUV. Its redesigned cabin is quiet and comfortable, and it gains some cargo space. The Forester is also efficient, averaging 29 miles per gallon in Consumer Reports tests.

Toyota’s RAV4 plug-in hybrid, formerly the RAV4 Prime, is Consumer Reports pick for a fuel-efficient compact SUV. It offers solid performance and an excellent plug-in hybrid system with forty-two miles of electric range.

But a car doesn’t have to be expensive to be a top pick.

Take the Nissan Sentra, which starts at just over twenty thousand dollars.

“If there’s a sleeper car within Consumer Reports’ Top Picks, it has to be the Sentra," said Quincy. "It has great handling, a comfortable ride, intuitive controls, and a ton of standard advanced safety features, making it an exceptional value.”

The redesigned Toyota Camry is only available as a hybrid. This top pick for sedans is fun to drive, reliable, and fuel-efficient.

If you’re outdoorsy, the Subaru Crosstrek is your best bet for urban touring and outdoor excursions with a high ground clearance, comfortable ride over rough terrain, and standard all-wheel drive.

Ford makes the list with Maverick and Maverick Hybrid pickup trucks. It’s not as big as other pickups today, but the Maverick Hybrid delivers a

stunning thirty-seven miles per gallon!

And for something more upscale, the BMW X5 and X5 plug-in hybrid and the Lexus NX Hybrid are Consumer Reports top picks for drivers looking for a more luxurious ride.

If you want to go fully electric, the Tesla Model Y is Consumer Reports pick for the electric vehicle.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.