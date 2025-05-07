Consumer Reports reveals top sunscreens: Key differences found in each

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer's almost here but you know, you really should be using sunscreen year-round. It's also important to start with fresh sunscreen each year. So which one should you use?

Consumer Reports just released its exclusive annual sunscreen ratings after putting more than 100 products to the test. And that the testing found was that there can be surprising differences in protection, even among sunscreens from the same brand.

“We found major performance differences among sunscreens—even when they're from the same brand," said Trisha Calvo. "And in some cases, in Consumer Reports' tests, the protection offered didn’t match the SPF listed on the label.”

Experts recommend using sunscreen with at least SPF 30. But it's not just about the number. For full protection, you need one that’s labeled broad-spectrum. That means it shields your skin against both UVA and UVB rays.

“UVB rays primarily cause sunburn, while UVA rays contribute to premature aging," said Calvo. "Both types increase your risk of skin cancer, which remains the most common form of cancer in the United States.”

To evaluate SPF—the measure of how well a sunscreen shields against UVB rays in water-resistant sunscreens, testers apply sunscreen to small sections of panelists’ backs.

After a soak in a tub for either 40 or 80 minutes, depending on the product’s water-resistance claim, those areas are exposed to simulated sunlight. The next day, trained experts carefully examine the skin for signs of redness. The testing for non-water-resistant sunscreens involves the same steps, except for water immersion.

For UVA protection, sunscreen is applied to plastic plates, which are then exposed to UV light. Instruments measure how much of the harmful rays are absorbed, giving a clear picture of how well the product protects.

This year, Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50 stood out among lotions, earning high marks in both UVA protection and SPF performance. And if you prefer a spray, Eucerin Advanced Hydration Spray SPF 50 came out on top.

“Even the best sunscreen can underperform if you don’t apply it correctly, or you don’t reapply it every two hours, or immediately after swimming or sweating heavily,” explained Calvo.

Consumer Reports recommends using about a shot glass full for your entire body in a bathing suit. For spray sunscreens, spray until your skin glistens, then rub it in.

And a reminder that you should be using sunscreen all year round, not just during the summer months, especially on your face and other areas not covered by clothing.

Put it on about 30 minutes before you go outside and reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating profusely.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.