Consumer Reports strategies to help you save on holiday shopping

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christmas is just around the corner. It's just 8 weeks away. Less than two months from now. Which means some people have already started their holiday shopping.

A new report finds that consumers expect to drop their holiday gift spending by 11% compared to last year.

So, as you approach your holiday shopping, Consumer Reports has some strategies to help you save where it matters most.

“Buying earlier can lock in lower prices and give you the best selection before the most popular items sell out," said Consumer Reports' Samantha Gordon. "But buying early doesn’t mean buying more, sticking to your list helps make sure your budget stays on track!”

And waiting too long can also cost you. Prices often climb as the holidays get closer, and tariffs, shipping costs, or product shortages could push them even higher.

“Shopping early can be convenient, but it can shorten your return and warranty window," said Gordon. "However, some retailers do help– Walmart and JCPenney accept most holiday returns into late January.”

So, the trick here is not just buying early -- but also buying smart!

“A good deal is only a deal if the product works well," said Gordon. "You can check our ratings to see things like warranty lengths and compare across stores.”

Another way to save is by stacking deals– use retailer coupons, cash-back apps, and credit card rewards together…

“Don’t overlook. They often come with perks like waived return fees or extended return periods," Gordon added. "And of course, always keep your receipts.”

Keep in mind that just because something says ‘on sale’ doesn’t mean it’s a great deal. Prices can bounce back before big sales, making discounts look bigger than they are.

