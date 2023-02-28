NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — It’s a deadly danger inside many homes: furniture that tips over. Hundreds of young children have died and thousands more have been injured from falling furniture or televisions.

There's a new law that promises important changes to the way furniture is manufactured. If you're a parent or grandparent — someone who has small children living or even just visiting your home — there are some important things you should do to keep them safe.

The danger isn’t new. Over the past two decades, Hundreds of young children have died and thousands have been injured from falling furniture or televisions. A majority of tip-over deaths involve children under the age of six.

But those grim statistics could soon be changing thanks to a new law called the STURDY Act.

It requires all dressers and similar products made or sold in the U.S., including those under 30 inches tall to meet minimum safety standards regarding sturdiness and strength testing. The STURDY Act was years in the making, with consumer groups and parents pressing hard for its passage.

Consumer Reports advocated for the new law, and reminds parents that even with these new protections, it is still strongly recommended that all furniture be properly anchored to the walls — no matter the height, weight, and manufacturing date of the product.

If you’re not sure how to anchor furniture, Consumer Reports has a step-by-guide and even a video showing you how to do it.