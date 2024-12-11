Consumer Reports tests and evaluates all sorts of kitchen gear for the holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s the time of year we do more gatherings, more cooking, more eating, and more gift-giving! Consumer Reports tests and evaluates all sorts of kitchen gear.

“A number of the kitchenware products that we test make for really good gifts around the holiday season,” said Consumer Reports Tanya Christian.

To spark some ideas for your holiday shopping, Consumer Reports culled together a Kitchen Gift Guide!

Consumer Reports' Tanya Christian says an air fryer is tough to beat in terms of must-have kitchen appliances.

“So I’m obsessed with air fryers because I feel like they just make food better," Christian said. "You get the crispiness but you don't actually have to fry the food.”

This Tabitha Brown air fryer has a cute modern design with a pop of color so it’s very giftable.

Consumer Reports' Pang-Chieh Ho takes a bare-bones approach to kitchen appliances, but one thing she can’t live without is her microwave.

This Anyday io microwaveable cookware set allows you to skip the questionable plastic containers and still reap the rewards of speedy microwave cooking.

“I can go from popping it into the microwave and taking it out and eating it so it’s really convenient and I find it to be aesthetically pleasing,” added Ho.

Or, consider gifting a mandoline slicer. This $20 Kyocera makes a great stocking stuffer.

Now a special kitchen gift doesn’t have to cost a lot. Consider cute dish towels, a citrus squeezer, or a new set of oven mitts for your favorite cook!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.