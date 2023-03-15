Consumer Reports: The dangers of winter coats and car seats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — You're leaving the house on a cold day, so you make sure your child is wearing a coat, right? But if they’re getting in the car and riding in a car seat that coat could actually make them less safe. So what do you do?

As a general rule, Consumer Reports says kids shouldn’t wear puffy winter coats in their car seats because it can prevent the harness from being tightened enough to properly secure them in a crash.

So how do you know if your child’s coat is too bulky? Try this test: First, secure them in the car seat wearing their coat so there is no slack in the harness straps. A harness is tight if you can’t pinch any webbing at the child’s shoulder. Then, without loosening the straps, remove the coat and put them back in the seat. If the straps are loose, there’s a problem.

"In a crash, the puffiness of their coat will likely compress. And what that does is it creates additional room between the child and their harness. And that additional room allows the child to move outside the confines of their car seat which gives them less protection for their head as they may be able to now contact some of the vehicle interior surfaces," said Emily Thomas with Consumer Reports.

Instead, Consumer Reports suggests using a blanket over your baby’s harness. While older kids can put their coats on backward after they’re harnessed in.

"The sooner you start these safety practices with your child, the more it becomes the norm for them. And, ultimately, that makes it easier for you as a parent to enforce these on your everyday trips. I’ve experienced that myself with my own kids. They’ve been putting their coats on, on top of their harnesses, or a blanket on top of their harnesses since they were infants. And now, that’s what they’re most comfortable with," Thomas said.

No matter what season it is, it’s always important to make sure your child is properly harnessed. You shouldn’t be able to pinch any fabric on the straps and the chest clip should always be at armpit level.

If you are not sure your car seat is in properly or you've got your child situated the right way, there are a lot of places that do free car seat checks — fire stations, health departments, and even your child's pediatrician may be able to help or can guide you to the right spot.