Consumer Reports: The final grade for holiday cocktails at home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Move over hard seltzers; now you can enjoy ready-made cocktails -- like old fashioned's, cosmos and mojitos from a can. So how do they taste?

Whether you want your favorite cocktail without the fuss or the right tools to make one yourself, Consumer Reports says you’ve got lots of options.

“One of the better things about canned cocktails is that they allow you to focus on your guests and not on preparing your cocktails yourself,” said Consumer Reports Angela Lashbrook.

So how does canning something that’s meant to be served fresh from the bar really taste?

“A lot of cocktails work really well in cans but one thing you have to look out for is that it’s very hard to 'can' fresh citrus or fresh fruit juice," Lashbrook said. "They're gonna be their own thing.”

For example; this Bacardi Mojito doesn’t taste exactly like a mojito but it was still a surprise hit; think spiked Sprite - refreshing and sweet.

For less of a sweet hit, tasters say this Cutwater Tequila Paloma is also refreshing, slightly citrusy, and reasonably priced which makes it a great party pick.

If you’d rather save some money and play bartender, Consumer Reports also took a look at several cocktail shakers.

Beginners tend to gravitate towards Cobbler-style shakers which come as three parts; a shaker, a strainer and a cap that doubles as a one-ounce measuring cup.

However, pros prefer Boston-style shakers for their simplicity, two parts that fit together and come apart relatively easily.

This stainless steel one from Crate and Barrel is easy to use, dishwasher safe and costs just twenty dollars! Just note - you’ll need to buy what’s called a Hawthorne strainer separately.

And finally, if you want to keep effort and costs down, consider boxed wine for your holiday party. Not only do boxed wines cost less than bottled; they last longer, too, so it's less likely to go to waste after the party is over.