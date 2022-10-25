Consumer Reports: The importance of making a fire safety plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's not something we generally want to think about, but we should. Because it's so very important that you make a plan to keep your family safe from fire.

Make sure you have working smoke alarms and fire extinguishers. October is National Fire Safety Month so it's the perfect time to take steps to keep both your home and your family safe.

Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope says it starts with a safety audit at home, starting in the kitchen.

“Cooking remains the leading cause of home fires and injuries," Hope said. "And it can be as easy as walking away from the stove and forgetting.”

To prevent a kitchen blaze, remember this simple rule: stand by your pan. If your cookware does catch fire, move it off the stove if you can and cover it with a lid.

For oven fires, keep the oven door closed, turn it off and be sure to have a fire extinguisher nearby in case the fire gets out of hand.

Part of your fire-safety plan should include an extinguisher on every level of your home.

Winter weather outside can present fire hazards inside, think candles, fireplaces with uncleaned chimneys and space heaters.

“The vast majority of home heating deaths last year were the result of portable or stationary space heaters," Hope added. "We recommend looking for a model that turns off automatically if it gets too hot and which has a tip-over switch.”

And finally, don’t forget about potential fires outside of your home.

“Many parts of the country are experiencing hotter and drier weather due to climate change, leaving homes susceptible to the risks of wildfires," said Hope.

The risk goes beyond wildfires; backyard campfires and fire pits also pose risks -- especially in drier weather. Before building a fire, check to make sure there are no local burn bans. And always have an extinguisher and a garden hose at the ready.

And make sure you have a five-foot area around your home that is free and clear of mulch and other combustible materials. At the very least, make sure you review with your family how to use your fire extinguishers and every time there's a time change, make sure you test your smoke alarms to make sure they're working.