Cook but don't touch: How to avoid food poisoning while in the kitchen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One thing we learned from the pandemic was the importance of hand washing to fend off illness and germs! That lesson extends to the kitchen.

You don't want to start touching food that you're going to put in your mouth with dirty hands. But there are also times you really need to wash your hands while you're cooking to avoid food poisoning.

We’ve heard these food safety warnings before: Don’t thaw frozen meat on the counter, never mix cutting boards and utensils that have touched raw meat, and tempting as it is, skip eating raw cookie dough. But this might surprise you: A recent study showed that spice containers can be covered in bacteria, and are easy sources for cross-contamination.

"It’s really important to wash your hands before you touch any of these items or really anything in the kitchen, especially if you’re handling raw meats," said Lisa Gill with Consumer Reports.

To play it safe, Consumer Reports says to take the extra step and pour seasonings you plan to use into a separate dish beforehand, then add to what you’re cooking from there, discarding what you don’t use. You might also want to wipe down the containers after use.

Don’t forget to wash your hands before you cook and scroll too! Research has found electronic devices are teeming with bacteria that can travel to everything you touch, including food.

“It’s equally important to wash your hands after you’ve handled raw meats, poultry, or seafood. Keep in mind salmonella and other bacteria can last on hard surfaces for several hours,” Gill said.

So that means also washing any surface that has had direct or indirect contact with raw meats, like kitchen counters, garbage can lids, refrigerator handles, and cutting boards.

Be mindful of your sponges too — hotbeds of bacteria! Sanitize them in the dishwasher or microwave wet ones for one minute. If they start to smell, that’s your cue to throw them away.

One thing you should now wash is raw meat before cooking. Washing chicken and other meats could actually splash bacteria in your sink, on countertops, and nearby utensils or dishes. Consumer Reports says to skip the step and save yourself some time.