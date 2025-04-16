Deep clean your coffee maker: Easy tips for better taste and fresher brews!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Your coffee maker might be brewing more than just your morning pick-me-up—including gross grime.

Our coffee makers help us get up and go but sometimes, they need a little love, too.

“Coffee residue and mineral buildup can affect the quality and taste of your brew," said Consumer Reports' Althea Chang-Cook. "It could even cause your machine to malfunction.”

Consumer Reports says it’s a good idea to give your machine a deep-clean every three to six months.

Start by cleaning the brew basket in warm, soapy water then wipe down the sprayer head which can be prone to buildup, especially if you have hard water.

For pod coffee makers remove the reservoir and wash it with soap and water. Removing coffee stains from glass and insulated thermal carafes is easy with a solution of one part baking soda and two parts hot water, and let it stand overnight.

Then rinse thoroughly.

Next, remove burnt-on coffee stains on the hotplate by scrubbing with a damp sponge and a little baking soda. If your machine has a drip tray now is the time to wash it thoroughly with warm, soapy water.

Now, tackle those mineral deposits.

“Minerals in your tap water can build up in your coffee maker," said Chang-Cook. "Longer brew cycle times and excessive steaming are two signs that it’s time to descale.”

Check the owner’s manual for instructions on descaling your machine. Usually, running a vinegar and water solution through your coffee maker does the trick.

If, after cleaning, you’re looking for a new coffee maker, this top-rated Cuisinart offers impressive brewing performance and comes with an easy-to-clean filter and descaling indicator.

For pod enthusiasts, this Instant accepts both Keurig K-Cups and Nespresso capsules.

Now, go ahead and enjoy how much better that morning cup of coffee tastes!

If you do opt for a pod machine, Consumer Reports says most pods can be recycled. Nespresso offers recycling bags you fill up and ship back to the company, all at no cost to you.

Keurig’s K-Cup pods can be added to most curbside recycling pickups.

