Defend against ticks: Simple strategies to protect your yard, pets from infestation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've got pets that spend any time outside or if you spend any time outside you've got to be careful and on the lookout for ticks.

As temperatures rise and climate patterns shift, tick season is starting earlier, lasting longer, and reaching places it hasn't before — including likely in your own backyard. But the good news is, there are simple steps you can take to protect yourself...and your pets.

You might expect ticks on a hike in the woods, but they could be lurking much closer to home. Your own backyard can be a hot spot too.

Consumer Reports' Paul Hope says a few simple steps can help keep your yard tick-free. It starts with the grass

“Ticks love tall grass and dark shaded areas so in general, we recommend that you keep your grass cut to about three inches," said Hope. "We generally recommend mulching your grass clippings but if you live in an area with a lot of ticks, it might be a good idea to bag them instead.”

Blow away or remove leaves, leaf piles, and other debris that could be used as shade for ticks in your grass.

“If your property is surrounded by a large, wooded area, putting up a fence can help keep out deer, which transmit ticks.”

If installing a fence isn't an option, Consumer Reports says you can create an obstacle for the ticks. Use dry wood chips or gravel to make a three-foot barrier between your lawn and any woody areas -- it adds a dry, hot perimeter that ticks don’t like.

Pro-tip: don't use shredded mulch because that can get damp, which is what ticks like.

Next, trim tall grasses, weeds, and low-hanging branches around your property.

You may be tempted to spray your whole yard with pesticides, but don’t, Consumer Reports says.

“A better and more targeted approach is to use something like tick tubes, which have a small amount of poison which coats the skin of mice, can kill ticks and reduce the population after several years of use,” said Hope.

Whatever prevention steps you take, one rule always applies: after spending time outdoors, check yourself and your pets for ticks. It’s a simple habit that can make a big difference.

The CDC recommends showering and checking your body within a few hours after being in tick-prone areas.

This can help wash away any ticks on your body that have not yet attached. Some ticks are no bigger than a poppy seed, so pay close attention when checking.

