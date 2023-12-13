Did you know cold weather can increase the risk of having a stroke?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke.

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the US and the risk of having one is nearly twice as high for African Americans!

Along with risk factors like age, being overweight or obese and not exercising enough – this time of year, there’s another factor that can increase your risk of a stroke – cold weather.

“Even if you're not clearing like a snow-covered driveway or digging out your car, cold weather can cause high blood pressure and that's a key risk factor for strokes and for heart attacks,” said Consumer Reports' Catherine Roberts.

So, doctors say your best bet in the winter is to stay warm!

“Staying bundled up so your core temperature is higher is good," said Neurologist, Dr. Joshua Willey. "If you're cold and you're shivering, that puts a lot of stress on the body.”

Which is especially important when you’re exerting yourself outdoors! Dress in layers and keep your core, or torso, warm to help keep blood flowing to your extremities.

“If you have problems with the circulation to the legs, make sure that your legs are well bundled up so that there's enough circulation getting to your feet,” Willey said.

And while you can't do anything about the temperature, you can cut other risk factors. In fact, one study found that 80% of strokes are preventable!

It's important to keep health issues under control. Seek treatment for high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol!

Get enough physical activity and eat a healthy diet!

And while it may be difficult during the celebratory holiday season, limit alcohol to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

It’s also important to stay alert to the signs of a stroke. If you or someone you're with is having balance or vision problems, their face is drooping, or they are experiencing arm weakness or slurred speech, get help immediately.