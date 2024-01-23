Did you know there's plastic chemicals in a lot of the foods we eat? Here's how to avoid them

What are you having for breakfast this morning? Eggs? Cereal? Plastic? That's right. There could be plastic in what you're eating.

No one is ever going to intentionally eat plastic, but it turns out there are plastic chemicals in a lot of the foods we eat. How'd they get there? And more importantly, how do you avoid them.

Take a trip through the grocery store or stop at a fast-food restaurant. From packaged produce to meat, canned foods to fast food, you name it, it probably contains some form of a chemical used to make plastic.

Lauren Friedman is a science journalist at Consumer Reports.

“We were looking primarily for chemicals called phthalates and bisphenols such as BPA," she said. "We found them in almost every food we tested at levels that our scientists say are not okay.”

Even at low levels, studies suggest these chemicals can contribute to an increased risk of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers.

But eliminating these chemicals from our diet is hard if not impossible.

“The problem is, it’s not just about avoiding foods wrapped in plastic," Friedman said. "There are so many ways these chemicals can get into our food.”

Take the conveyor belts and the food handling gloves used during food processing. Even from contaminated water and soil. So, what can you do to at least try to minimize chemical exposure?

First, try to avoid plastic food storage containers. If you do use them, don’t microwave them.

“Heat can increase chemical leaching into your food," she added. "So, it’s a good idea to avoid storing hot food in plastic containers.”

Stay away from fast foods, which were found to have some of the highest levels of plasticizers like phthalates in Consumer Reports' tests.

Try to eat fresh, minimally processed foods - like unpackaged fruits and vegetables, which have fewer opportunities to touch things with phthalates.

Stick with wood, stainless steel, and silicone kitchen tools. And, swap out plastic water bottles for bottles made out of glass or steel.

You probably also want to limit high-fat foods in your diet as some research has found higher levels of phthalates in foods with higher fat content.