Did you know these five things have expiration dates?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Milk, medicine, your car registration—we all know these things expire. But a closer look around your house and car reveals many potentially life-saving items also have expiration dates.

Some expiration dates are easy to spot, but others are not. Take smoke alarms for example, they help protect you and your family but only for 10

years.

“Sensors can degrade over time, so look at the manufacture date or the expiration date so you know when to replace it,” Consumer Reports John Galeotafiore said.

The same goes for your fire extinguisher which lasts about 12 years.

“That’s because over the years they can lose pressure. They can also have broken or missing parts," Galeotafiore explained. "And they could also have corrosion.”

After it expires, you can’t just throw the extinguisher in the trash.

Check your local fire department, recycling center, or hazardous waste disposal facility for disposal information.

And you may be tempted to reuse a car seat or buy one used—but keep in mind they’re only good for six to 10 years. To ensure the seats are current with the

latest safety features and standards and because the materials they’re made of degrade over time—which could make them less safe.

If yours is expired, check online for trade-in programs or see if your local recycling center accepts them.

Just like car seats, the components that make up bike helmets can degrade over time. Consumer Reports experts recommend you replace your bike helmet every five years.

And finally, if you like to stock up on sunscreen when it’s on sale, you’ve got about three years to use it. The good news is an open sunscreen doesn’t expire any faster than an unopened one.