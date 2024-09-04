Do you have a plan if you have an unexpected health issue while traveling abroad?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you have a big trip planned out of the country soon? Good for you!

But what happens if you suddenly have an unexpected health issue while you're traveling abroad?

You get sick or have some other sort of medical emergency when you're on a trip out of the country and that can quickly turn a dream vacation into a costly nightmare.

So how do you avoid big medical bills when you're traveling internationally? Take a look.

Sandra Gutierrez faced a health emergency while attending a destination wedding on a Greek island.

“When I got to the hospital, I realized it was going to be bigger than what I initially thought,” Gutierrez said.

She was diagnosed with leukemia and stayed in the hospital for weeks.

“I didn't factor in cancer treatment in another country," she explained. "I didn’t actually even know what my work insurance covered.”

A 2022 survey found that nearly 1 in 4 Americans have faced health issues while traveling abroad.

It can be difficult to get quick help from your health insurance back home, and your policy might not even cover you abroad.

“Most U.S. insurance providers, including Medicare, offer little to no medical coverage outside the country, which can lead to hefty medical bills if you need care,” said Consumer Reports Editor Margot Gilman.

To protect yourself, consider a travel medical insurance policy. These plans can cost less than $100 per trip, depending on the provider and what's covered. Just make sure to shop around!

Websites like InsureMyTrip and Squaremouth make it easy to compare different policies. Pick a provider with strong ratings with the Better Business Bureau

“Before buying, check the policy for exclusions, deductibles, and coverage limits," Gilman said. "Verify that the plan includes any pre-existing conditions and prescriptions."

It’s also a good idea to have a policy that covers medical evacuation, especially if you’re heading to remote areas with limited access to major hospitals. Sandra wanted to return to the U.S. right away after her diagnosis but she says a medical transport from Greece would have cost her thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Now, she has this advice for travelers – “If you want the peace of mind, and if you can afford the insurance, get it, it will save you in the long run!!”

Now that you have insurance in place, don't forget to check your passport's expiration date! Many countries require it to be valid for at least six months past

the date of your trip. Regular processing takes six to eight weeks by mail, but you can speed it up for an extra fee. If you need to travel abroad within 14 days, book

an in-person appointment.

