Do you know all the tips and tricks to save money on groceries?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may think you're a savvy shopper and can snag a bargain and get the best value for your money, but are you using all the tips and tricks that are out there?

Because you know, there’s a simple—but often overlooked—tool that can help you save big bucks while shopping online and in stores.

Have you ever found yourself in a grocery store aisle wondering if that giant jar of pickles is a better deal than the smaller one? So, how do you choose?

That’s where unit pricing comes in. It can help you determine whether buying bigger or smaller, name-brand or generic, is better.

“Unit pricing isn’t a new concept, but you’d be surprised how many consumers overlook this basic money-saving tool,” said Consumer Reports' Margot Gilman.

Here’s how it works – The unit price is essentially just what it sounds like, the price per unit of an item—whether in ounces, pounds, or any other measurement—rather than the total cost.

For example, here’s the price for this bottle of ketchup. And this is the price you’d pay for a larger size. Comparing unit prices tells you which one is the better deal.

Just be sure you’re comparing, say, ounces to ounces. If you need help converting items to the same unit, you can search online for a unit pricing calculator to make it easier or….

“If a unit price isn’t listed, simply divide the cost of the item by the number of units,” Gilman said.

Keep in mind that paying a slightly higher unit price for a smaller size might sometimes be more economical—if it’s an item you don’t use often and will end up throwing away.

“Unit pricing helps you see beyond the price on the tag to know the actual cost of your purchases,” added Gilman.

Bottom line: A little label and price tag sleuthing, along with some simple math, can really add up and give your household budget some much-needed relief.

Most stores provide unit prices for much more than just groceries—including personal care items and household products.