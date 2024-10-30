Do you know how to protect yourself when it comes to a crash, fire, flood or severe storm?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Driving conditions can change quickly, but knowing how to protect yourself can make a big difference in surviving a crash, fire, flood, or severe storm.

Consumer Reports reveals some essential ways to stay safe when things take a turn for the worse.

What started as a routine drive changed in the blink of an eye for Andrea Garncarz.

“The bag to the car blew up on the steering wheel. It was an accident,” said crash victim Andrea Garncarz.

Andrea says a car slammed into hers from behind. Her car was wrecked, and she was shaken.

“I was just, like, in a state of shock,” Garncarz said.

The best way to protect yourself is to reduce the risk of a crash. Bad weather—like fog, rain, snow, or ice—can lead to a chain-reaction crash.

“When visibility is low, it’s harder for drivers to see what’s ahead," Jennifer Stockburger Consumer Reports. "Cars also take longer to stop on wet roads, so slowing down and leaving more space between you and other vehicles can help keep you safe.”

Pay attention to the drivers around you, especially those following too closely.

In slippery conditions, ease off the gas to slow down instead of applying the brakes forcefully, which can cause skidding.

There are other scary car situations where Consumer Reports says knowing what to do can make the difference between life and death –

While less common than they were decades ago, almost 400 passenger vehicle fires still happen on average every day. If it happens to you, act fast.

“Pulling over immediately is crucial if you smell smoke or see flames," Stockburger said. "Once stopped, shut off the car, get out of the vehicle, stay at least 100 feet away, and call 9-1-1. Fighting the fire yourself, especially without the right extinguisher, can be a deadly mistake.”

Consumer Reports also recommends staying away from the front and back of the car to avoid flying parts. It's safer to stay upwind to avoid breathing in harmful gasses, and if you can, stand behind a guardrail or off the road in case another car hits the vehicle.

Then, there’s flooding!

Flooded roads are more dangerous than they look. Just 12 inches of water can sweep away a small car, and two feet of water can move larger vehicles. Even a small puddle can cause you to lose control, so it’s important to stay cautious.

Since it’s often hard to gauge the depth of water, the best advice is to avoid driving through any standing water. Turn around and take a different route, or stay home until the weather clears up.

Besides the personal risk, floodwaters can ruin your engine and electronics — sometimes leaving your car beyond repair.

As for Andrea Garncarz, she knows she was lucky!

“Thankfully, nothing happened to my legs on top of it because I bashed into the front of the bus," added Garncarz.

These incidents can be costly, but the right insurance can protect you. Comprehensive coverage covers fires or floods, while collision coverage handles repairs after a crash.

It’s also important to have uninsured motorist coverage in case the other driver doesn’t have enough insurance. Some states require it.

From crashes to fires and even floods, the road can be unpredictable. Are you prepared to protect yourself when things take a dangerous turn?

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.