Does your car have a funky smell? Consumer Reports experts look at ways to fix it!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How's your car smell? Does the air coming out of your vents now smell a little off?

Unless you left your teenager’s gross sports uniform in the car, Consumer Reports says you probably don’t have to sniff around to find the culprit of that not-so- pleasant odor.

“What you’re probably smelling is from the condensation that comes from the evaporator inside your heating and cooling system," said Consumer Reports' Mike Monticello. "Basically, water collects in that area and, if it sits long enough, creates the musty smell.”

Most of the water is meant to exit the car through the evaporator drain under the vehicle. You’ve probably seen a small puddle of water under your car. But sometimes, that water collects in the evaporator and if it sits in there for a while, bacteria and mold can form causing that smell!

Here’s the good news: The solution likely won’t require a trip to the mechanic.

This is an easy fix you can do yourself!!

First, turn the fan to the low setting and open up the windows. Get a disinfectant like Lysol and spray it into the climate system's air intake, also known as the plenum.

“The plenum can be found at the base of your windshield where your wipers are located," Monticello said. "That’s where the air comes from that goes into your heating and cooling system.”

With the engine on and the interior fan running, spray plenty of cleaner on both sides of the plenum intake vent and the fan will pull it into the system, where it will kill the bacteria and help get rid of that musty odor. Keep the windows open to help air out the car.

If you have a cabin filter, remove that before you spray the disinfectant to help it move through the system. It might be a good time to change it, too, because a dirty filter can prevent optimal airflow, and changing it yourself can save you money and time!

Another source of bad smells? The sunroof! There are small drainage holes on the sides which sometimes get clogged allowing water to seep into the roof’s liner or even drip onto the seats.

