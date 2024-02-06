Don't get left in the dark! Here's a look at the best portable generators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No one's happy when the power goes out. And whether that outage is caused by heat, snow and ice, or maybe a mechanical problem, you don't want to be left in the dark.

When the power goes out, it's always nice to have a portable generators. And the best generator is one that actually turns on and works when you need it.

“Generators can go months or even years without being used. But keep in mind the fuel in them can go bad over time," said Consumer Reports' Paul Hope. "That can clog the engine’s carburetor or fuel lines and it may not start when you actually need it.”

Hope generated some easy DIY generator tips:



Keep the generator's fuel tank empty to prevent clogged fuel lines.

You’ll want to have at least 10 gallons of fresh gasoline on hand in a safety container

Add a fuel stabilizer to your stored gas to help it last as long as possible

Store your generator in a clean, dry, and ventilated spot that you can access easily, but is NOT attached to the house.

“Storing a generator in your home or too close to it is dangerous because not only can vapors escape from gasoline but gasoline is flammable and that could start a fire,” Hope said.

And if you deal with power outages often, consider a transfer switch. An electrician installs it alongside your main circuit breaker making it a safe and easy way to use your portable generator.

“A transfer switch lets you power whole circuits on your home’s panel without running individual extension cords to each appliance," said Hope. "They also let you power things that may not have a plug like a furnace or a water heater.”

In fact, Paul had something similar -- called an interlock device -- installed in his own house, and says it makes facing a power outage a little less stressful.