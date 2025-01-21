Dry air impacting your health? It may be a good idea to get a humidifier

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you noticed it? The air is dryer thanks to the winter weather. Maybe your skin is drier too. So what can you do about it?

Getting a humidifier may help!

They're great when you've got that dry winter air you mentioned and they can also help when you or someone in your family has a cold or flu.

But here's the thing. Humidifiers can get gross if you don't keep them clean and then can wind up spreading bacteria and other germs.

Humidifiers cannot prevent colds and flu, but they can go a long way in helping your body fight off those nasty infections by keeping the air moist!

In this climate-controlled chamber, Consumer Reports runs humidifiers overnight and tracks how many gallons of water each emits. Ideally, you want a relative humidity between thirty and fifty percent inside your home.

After many hours of testing, Consumer Reports recommends this Vicks for smaller rooms.

“It’s really important to keep your humidifier clean because you don’t want a buildup of gunk inside that, that can spread microbes through the air and possibly get you sick,” said Consumer Reports' Tobie Stanger.

To keep your humidifier fresh, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions, which typically include daily and weekly maintenance.

And if you have kids in the house, Consumer Reports has some advice.

“In a nursery or child’s room, you want to ensure things are safe, so Consumer Reports recommends you get a cool mist humidifier," said Stanger. "A warm mist humidifier which heats water has the potential to scald if there’s an accident.”

Consumer Reports recommends this Honeywell, which is easy to clean and use. Bonus – no wick, cartridge, or filter needs to be replaced.

To get the best bang for your buck, make sure you have your humidifier on a flat surface, at least 2 feet off the floor. This allows for more moisture to dissipate into the air.

