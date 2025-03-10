"Elevate Your diet: Easy tips to boost fruit and veggie intake with appliances!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for an easy and delicious way to get your daily servings of fruits and vegetables?

If you’re having trouble getting enough, Consumer Reports says the right tools might inspire you or at least make preparing those foods less of a chore.

“Maybe in the back of your cabinet you have a food processor that’s gathering dust, you know a blender," said Consumer Reports' Althea Chang-Cook. "You can make smoothies with out of season fruits if you get the frozen ones. You can also puree some potatoes, butternut squash for soup.”

Not all small appliances are created equal. That’s where Consumer Reports comes in! In its labs, testers run the machines through a series of tough tests.

Measuring how well a blender can make a smoothie and purée ingredients into a soup. And for food processors, testers shred, slice, and chop to find the best.

This Cuisinart processor can handle your chopping, shredding, grating, and slicing needs.

As for blenders -- this Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System performed just as well in Consumer Reports tests as some Vitamix models that cost hundreds of dollars more.

“One option, besides getting a full-sized blender, you could opt for a blender food processor combo," added Chang-Cook. "With that you can do a variety of different things, you get the best of both worlds."

This Ninja combination food chopper and blender isn’t going to purée as well as the full-sized blender; however, it offers impressive chopping and grating, starting at about $50.

And just like that, you’ve lost every excuse not to eat your veggies!

Remember that frozen fruits and vegetables can help add variety year-round. And why not consider less popular options like beets, cauliflower, butternut squash, or pears?

