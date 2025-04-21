Families feeling grocery pinch as prices rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While prices have eased some, many families are still feeling the pinch when shopping for groceries.

With ongoing concerns about rising costs and likely price increases due to tariffs, you may be looking for ways to make your money stretch further and get the most out of every dollar.

From grocery store aisles to the gas pump, Ivan Cajina says his family has felt the squeeze, and they've had to make changes.

“Now we cook at home every single day. We can no longer go to our, you know, go out for dinner,” said Cajina.

Ivan is not alone. With the cost of everyday essentials like food still rising and electricity prices remaining elevated, many families are looking for ways to stretch their dollars.

Consumer Reports says one simple place to start? The kitchen.

“Cooking at home gives you more control over your budget. With a little planning, families may save hundreds of dollars a month just by skipping a few restaurant meals and shopping smart,” said Paul Hope.

Consumer Reports' recent tests of 11 food categories found store-brand options that tasted great and cost up to 62 percent less than the brand names.

To save even more, stick to your shopping list and consider buying in bulk when it makes sense.

When it comes to your energy bill, Consumer Reports says it’s not always about buying new. While energy-efficient models can lower your costs, you might be better off repairing your current appliance.

“Just because an appliance breaks doesn’t mean you need to replace it. In some cases, the cost of a repair is much less than buying new, especially if it’s fairly new or was a higher-end model," said Hope.

And no matter the season, there are simple ways to save energy year-round. In the summer, use ceiling fans and block out direct sunlight with shades or curtains to keep your home cooler. In winter, sealing drafts, lowering the thermostat a few degrees, and swapping out furnace filters can help cut heating costs.

For now, Ivan says he’s focused on what’s within his control - like spending smart.

“There's not anymore that choice of getting just what you like, but what you can really afford,” added Cajina.

Strategies that can help you keep more money in your pocket.

If you’re looking for more ways to keep your budget in check, review your subscriptions, like streaming services, repeat deliveries and even apps, to see what you can pause or cancel.

