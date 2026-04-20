Fixing your glitchy tech with a little bit of spring cleaning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Is your phone, TV, or computer acting a little glitchy these days?

Before you rush to replace any of your gadgets, you might be able to fix it yourself with a little tech spring cleaning.

If your tech hasn’t been acting like itself lately, Consumer Reports says don’t assume it’s time for an upgrade. Because a little maintenance can go a long way.

“Your device might just not work as well if it's dirty," said Consumer Reports Courtney Lindwall. "And so cleaning can be a really simple fix for a lot of different issues.”

Start with the device you likely use most often—your phone.

“Dust and debris in your charging port or speaker can actually affect their performance," said Lindwall. "Sound might not sound as good. The sound quality might be impacted. The ability of your device to charge might be impacted.”

Just be sure to use the right tools…

“Things to avoid: condensed air, sharp tools like paper clips or tweezers, things that are safe to use, softer tools like cotton swabs or makeup brushes," said Lindwall. "Those should still do a good job without potentially damaging the delicate parts of your device.”

That includes the screen. Whether it’s your laptop, monitor, or TV—it’s important to keep it clean. But there are a few things to remember.

“One, do not use a paper towel," said Consumer Reports' Nicholas De Leon. "Those are harsh and they could scratch or otherwise damage the screen. Two, don't use harsh cleaners like Windex or anything. They could also damage the screen, particularly the coating that a lot of laptops have nowadays.”

Instead, a simple microfiber cloth is best. For dirtier screens, you can use wipes made for cleaning glasses.

And when using your laptop or PC—try to avoid something many of use are guilty of… eating.

“Depending upon the laptop, if you get crumbs underneath the keys, could make it literally impossible to type," said De Leon. "Your only shot really short of like disassembling the devices, a can of compressed air to kind of like blow in there and get any of the crumbs out of there.”

Before you start cleaning any device—power it down and unplug it. And check the owner’s manual for any specific cleaning instructions.

And if you don’t have time — tech repair shops like the Apple Store, Best Buy, and uBreakiFix offer device cleaning.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.