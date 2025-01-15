NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Got kids? It could be taking a toll on your health.

Parenting is hard—so hard that you may have heard that the US Surgeon General recently declared it a public health issue.

So what exactly do this warning mean and what can you do to better handle the stress that comes with raising kids in a demanding world?

Here are a few ideas.

Rosa and Richard Alvarez have two young boys, two demanding jobs, and never enough time.

“They are becoming more active, with sports and parents are expected to be more present in school, and I try to attend school festivities, which is difficult because it’s in the middle of the day and I’m running trying to be everywhere,” said Alvarez.

Sound familiar? – According to the American Psychological Association, 41 percent of parents say most days they are so stressed they cannot function. And nearly half say their stress is completely overwhelming.

The stress parents feel rises to a significant public health issue. Balancing schedules, making countless decisions every day, not to mention keeping up with kids’ evolving needs can leave parents feeling burned out and exhausted.

“Parental burnout can impact your mental health, and mental health struggles can lead to brain fog," Consumer Reports' Kevin Loria. "If you have difficulty focusing, sluggish thinking and memory lapses you might be suffering from brain fog. Talk to your doctor to see if they’d recommend a formal cognitive assessment.”

Here are some other strategies that might help ease your mental load. –

Cut back on alcohol and try to eliminate unnecessary medications that can lead to brain fog, such as sleeping pills. Ask your doctor before stopping any meds.

Take steps to put less stress on your memory. Consider relying on lists, for example and avoid multitasking.

Practice good sleep hygiene and get regular exercise. Both can help clear mental fog.

Speaking of getting a good night’s sleep for you and your screen-obsessed kids, consider using your router to restrict internet access after bedtime and prevent those late-night scrolling sessions. This way you and your kids can sleep more soundly.

If you need more help winding down at night, you’re not alone.

A Consumer Reports survey revealed that more than 70 percent of Americans have made changes trying to get better sleep. These include avoiding caffeine in the afternoon, attempting deep- breathing exercises and establishing a consistent bedtime routine.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.