Have you checked your spare tire lately? Consumer Reports says you should!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is never a good time for a flat tire. But having a spare tire can help get you back on the road quickly.

It used to be your spare tire was easy to find, right here on or near the back of your car. Now your car may not even have a spare tire. So you want to know do you have one and if so, where is it.

And you'll want to check it from time to time to make sure it's safe and ready to go if you ever need it.

Driving to a spa appointment, Luz Plasencia felt that familiar “thud.”

“Sure enough, I had a flat tire,” said Luz Plasencia.

What now? Consumer Reports says, safety first.

“In the event that you do get a flat tire, you should pull off the road as far as you can in a safe area,” said Consumer Reports Auto Expert Ryan Pszczolkowski.

Next, you'll want one of these, a space-saver spare tire lovingly called the donut. It long ago replaced the full-sized spare in most passenger cars.

With any luck, you might go years without needing to use one – but it should not be forgotten.

“Your spare tire expires just like your other four tires," Pszczolkowski said.

You heard right. Spare tires expire. The last two digits of the DOT number on the sidewall of the donut tire indicate the year the tire was manufactured. If it’s older than ten years, replace it.

And of course, a spare tire only works if it’s properly inflated. Check your spare tire’s pressure and condition anytime you check the pressure on your other tires and top off as needed.

“In an effort from the manufacturers to lower production costs and reduce weight for fuel economy, they're just leaving the spare tire out," Pszczolkowski explained. "So don't ever assume you just have a spare tire.”

Instead, you’ll likely get an air compressor or a can of tire sealant that is supposed to patch a damaged tire and get you to a shop where it can be repaired or replaced.

Some cars, mostly luxury models, come with run-flat tires that allow you to continue driving for a set distance, usually 50 miles at modest speeds— enough to get you home or to a service center for a replacement.

“You shouldn't be driving around on these tires or a patch tire because that's not a permanent fix.”

And no matter what flat tire solution your car has, learn how to use it before you need it, because you may need to use it in the rain, in the dark, or in other challenging circumstances.

