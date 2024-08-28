Have you thought about the type of floss you're using? Consumer Reports has!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You brush your teeth hopefully once or twice a day. But do you also floss your teeth and gums? Not enough of us do.

Whether you use the standard string variety or something fancier like this, you probably do not think too much about what's in your dental floss.

But maybe you should. It turns out, there are some surprising and potentially harmful chemicals in some of the more popular floss brands.

The findings from a new Consumer Reports analysis of what’s in your dental floss might have you thinking twice about the

type of floss you’re using.

“Some dental flosses use PFAS chemicals for a smoother glide. However, these 'forever chemicals' have been linked to various health issues and environmental concerns," explained Consumer Reports' Catherine Roberts. "Some flosses also contain undisclosed flavors and are made of plastic.”

Consumer Reports and Made Safe, a nonprofit focused on product safety and sustainability, recently analyzed ingredients in a variety of flosses.

Ten flosses either failed to disclose their ingredients, contained PFAS, or included other components linked to health concerns, posing higher risks to consumers.

Three flosses stood out as favorites because they contain safer and more sustainable ingredients.

While companies aren't required to disclose all ingredients in dental floss, Tom’s of Maine, Dental Lace, Cocofloss, and Nudge provided Consumer Reports with complete ingredient lists and confirmed they don't intentionally add PFAS to their products.

Procter & Gamble, makers of Oral-B Glide, confirmed that their floss contains PTFE (a type of PFAS), citing its performance benefits. However, they maintain it's safe and free of certain phased-out PFAS.

The Humble Co. provided partial information, confirming PFAS-free status but giving incomplete flavor details.

The other companies did not respond to our inquiries or did not provide answers to Consumer Reports' questions.

And for people who hate flossing with string, how about a water flosser?

“Water flossers, like Waterpik, work well for removing food debris," Roberts said. "And although they may not be quite as effective as string floss at scraping away bacteria, they’re a great option for people who dislike string floss or find it difficult to use.”

Remember, the best flossing method is the one you'll use regularly.

Consumer Reports recommends choosing flosses that are coated with natural substances like beeswax or plant-based waxes.

And look for floss made from biodegradable materials like silk or cotton and are either unflavored or flavored using listed natural ingredients.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.