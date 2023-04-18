Having trouble sleeping? Consumer Reports experts say supplements may help!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you regularly have trouble sleeping? If so, you are not alone.

According to a recent survey, only about 40 percent of those questioned said they would describe their sleep as good or very good. So how can you sleep better?

We all have an occasional night where we can't sleep, but if this becomes something that happens night after night, you might start to wonder whether something like a supplement might help.

“If you’re consistently losing sleep, studies have shown that it can wreak havoc on your body - and increase your risks for anxiety and depression,” said Consumer Reports Kevin Loria.

Unlike sleep medication prescribed by a doctor - sleep supplements can be found over-the-counter. Store shelves are stocked with pills claiming to help you sleep - like melatonin - a naturally produced hormone that regulates our sleep-wake cycle and helps control when you’re sleepy and feel awake.

Evidence does suggest that taking melatonin can help you doze off about 7 minutes faster, on average.

“Research shows it may be useful for people with jet lag or certain sleep disorders, but be sure not to overdo it - you don’t want to interfere with your body’s natural

production of melatonin,” Loria said.

Other supplements you may find promoted out there to help you sleep include: CBD - which is a compound that is found in both hemp and marijuana, and it doesn’t get you high. Some early research suggests CBD may be a reasonable treatment for insomnia, but a lot more research still needs to be done.

One study suggests that if your vitamin D levels are low, adding it may help you nod off faster and sleep longer.

And if it’s restless leg syndrome keeping you up at night, your doctor may suggest taking Iron.

“If you do decide to try a supplement, be sure to look for a trustworthy seal on the bottle from a group like, U.S. Pharmacopeia, ConsumerLab.com or NSF,” he added.

And don’t forget, you can also supplement your sleep supplements - perhaps with a white noise machine. Consumer Reports experts thought the Magicteam Sound Machines White Noise Machine was the perfect combination of inexpensive and easy to use, with high-quality sound.

Other things you can do to help you sleep better include limiting your screen time before bed, and do not drink anything with caffeine after lunchtime.