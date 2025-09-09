Having trouble sleeping? Consumer Reports experts can help!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How'd you sleep last night? Did you have trouble sleeping? If so, you're not alone.

A recent survey found less than half of the people surveyed said they would describe their sleep quality as good or very good...which is probably why a lot of people are turning to sleep supplements.

“If you’re consistently losing sleep, studies have shown that it can wreak havoc on your body - and increase your risks for anxiety and depression,” said Consumer Reports' Kevin Loria.

If you’re looking into supplements, you’re not alone. According to a nationally representative Consumer Reports survey, about 1 in 6 Americans used dietary or natural supplements in the past year to help them sleep better.

Unlike sleep medications - which are prescribed by a doctor-sleep supplements can be found over-the-counter. Store shelves are stocked with pills, teas and tonics claiming to help you sleep.

Take melatonin - which is a naturally produced hormone that regulates our sleep-wake cycle and helps control when you’re sleepy and when you feel awake.

Evidence does suggest that taking melatonin can help you doze off about 7 minutes faster, on average.

“Research shows it may be useful for people with jet lag or certain sleep disorders, but be sure not to overdo it - you don’t want to interfere with your body’s natural production of melatonin,” said Loria.

Other supplements you may find promoted out there to help you sleep include: CBD - which is a compound that is found in both hemp and marijuana, and it doesn’t get you high. Some early research suggests CBD may be a reasonable treatment for insomnia, but a lot more research still needs to be done.

One study suggests that if your vitamin D levels are low, adding it may help you nod off faster and sleep longer.

And if it’s restless leg syndrome keeping you up at night, your doctor may suggest taking Iron.

“If you do decide to try a supplement, be sure to look for a trustworthy seal on the bottle from a group like, U.S. Pharmacopeia, ConsumerLab.com or NSF," he added.

And don’t forget, you can also pair your sleep supplements - perhaps with a white noise machine. CR’s experts thought the Magicteam Sound Machines White Noise Machine was the perfect combination of inexpensive and easy to use, with high-quality sound.

If you want to sleep better, also try to limit your screen time before bed and try not to consume any caffeine after lunchtime.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.