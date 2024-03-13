Having trouble staying asleep? Try these tips from Consumer Reports!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How'd you sleep last night? Did you get a full eight hours? Or did you toss and turn?

There are the basics: Go to bed and get up at the same time each day, turn off and put your screens away at least an hour before bed and keep your bedroom on the cool side.

But there's one more thing you might not have tried...eating the right foods!

“Studies seem to point to a diet with a lower glycemic index, one that is low in saturated fat, and added sugars, and high in fiber,” said Consumer Reports' Catherine Roberts.

There's evidence that plant-based diets, such as the Mediterranean diet, can improve sleep in a variety of ways.

“What should you eat? More fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and healthy fats from foods like avocados and nuts,” Roberts added.

Higher fruit and vegetable consumption means greater intake of beneficial antioxidant compounds called polyphenols – which can reduce inflammation, improve heart health and may help your body relax.

Now let’s talk about fiber! Along with helping to regulate blood sugar levels, fiber also contributes to a healthy gut microbiome, which is thought to help regulate

circadian sleep rhythms – and the gut is involved with making serotonin, which promotes better mood and is involved in sleep regulation.

“You’ll sometimes see sensational studies about certain miracle foods that can help you sleep better. But it’s wise not to focus on single foods," she said. "The best strategy is to think about improving your diet as a whole, for both your health and for your sleep”.

Turns out, the reverse is also true. Along with the usual suspects like alcohol and caffeine – Foods like red meat, sweets and refined carbohydrates – can get in the

way of a good night’s sleep!