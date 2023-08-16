How does social media play a role in your teen's mental health?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More teens are depressed than they were ten years ago and the U.S. Surgeon General says social media may be playing a role in the teen mental health crisis.

Obviously a big concern here. But studies suggest that limiting the time your teen spends on social media can help and you can help by making a few changes at home.

Public health experts are sounding the alarm over the potential risks of social media usage and teen mental health. Findings from the Pew Research Center show nearly all American teens go online to engage with their peers every day and half report going online "almost constantly."

At the same time, nearly 3 in 5 teen girls report feeling so sad or hopeless, they can’t participate in daily activities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's the highest percentage of teens experiencing these feelings in the past decade.

"You're online, absorbed into another world, very blurred from reality. And you could be on it for indefinite periods of time, the phone is so addicting that people

can't be without it,” said Dr. Scott Krakower.

Doctor Krakower, a New York-based psychiatrist, says some teens spend between 6 and 8 hours a day on screens, much of it on social media.

The good news is, the American Psychological Association reports that teens who cut their social media use by 50 percent for a few weeks felt better about their

weight and overall appearance. Controlling when and for how long apps are used can play a part in creating healthy habits.

“Both iOS and Android offer pretty robust parental controls, so if you don’t want your teen using a certain app, you can go into settings and say I don’t want this app

being used between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.” said Consumer Reports Nicholas de Leon.

Shutting off the WiFi is also an option.

Here’s a general guide – find your router’s IP address and access the admin controls. Look for a time scheduling or parental controls section. There you can set

up a wifi schedule for your devices.

Remember you can set up all devices in your home to follow one schedule or set a different schedule for each device.

Dr. Krakower says the limits to screen time can pay off.

Parents can also establish tech-free zones in certain rooms or during specific periods during the day. Also, modeling the kind of behavior you want to see in

your child can lead to some positive changes.