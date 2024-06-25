How much do you really know about what’s in baby wipes?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As parents, grandparents, and caregivers know, baby wipes are essential if changing diapers is part of your daily routine.

But how much do you really know about what’s in those wipes touching your or your baby’s sensitive skin?

If you have small children, there’s a good chance you have baby wipes stashed just about everywhere.

Whether you’re using wipes for diaper changes, removing makeup, or cleaning sticky fingers, you want them to be safe for people and the planet.

So, Consumer Reports teamed up with the independent organization Made Safe to investigate the long list of ingredients. Of the 15 brands of baby wipes they looked at, 7 had concerning or unclear ingredients.

“These wipes contain potentially harmful chemicals including some that may be linked to cancer risks," said Consumer Reports Investigative Editor Lisa Fogarty. "Many are made of plastics that don’t break down in the environment.”

In addition, some brands have a low pH balance—which may irritate skin.

Consumer Reports reached out to the companies. Coterie and Costco said they use very small amounts of certain chemicals in their wipes as preservatives or skin conditioning agents.

Pampers said their ingredients and products undergo rigorous safety testing.

Consumer Reports says some better, biodegradable choices—that aren’t too expensive—include wipes from Healthybaby, The Honest Company, Caboo and WaterWipes.

Some tips when shopping for wipes? Avoid potentially harmful chemicals. Opt for plant-based biodegradable wipes. And go fragrance-free

The FDA says temperature extremes, like those in hot cars, can change ingredients in wipes, breaking down the preservatives that protect against bacteria and mold and allowing them to grow faster in warm conditions.

And even if labeled as "flushable", Consumer Reports advises against flushing them! That’s the safest way to prevent clogs.